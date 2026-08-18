MELITOPOL, August 18. /TASS/. The Kiev regime intentionally obstructs dialogue regarding the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), particularly efforts involving the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This obstruction appears aimed at preventing any resolution that might limit Kiev’s ability to leverage the plant as a tool of blackmail against Russia. In line with this strategy, Kiev barred IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi from visiting the ZNPP, as reported by Anton Bibarov-Gosudarev, Chairman of the Zaporozhye Region’s Civic Chamber, to TASS.

"Ukraine shows no genuine interest in engaging in dialogue about the Zaporozhye NPP," Bibarov-Gosudarev stated. "Instead, maintaining tension serves to hinder the peaceful development of nuclear energy in the region for as long as possible. To this end, they are prepared not only to attack infrastructure and threaten civilian lives but also to escalate provocations, such as today’s attack on a public transportation stop. Kiev’s manipulation of the ZNPP as a tool for blackmail makes the disruption of Grossi’s visit part of a broader plan to prevent any resolution of the situation surrounding the plant."

The provocation by Kiev exemplifies its dismissive attitude toward the IAEA and other international institutions, the agency’s source emphasized. Nonetheless, the IAEA’s patience underscores the influence Kiev’s sponsors wield over the organization.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned Kiev’s sabotage of Grossi’s scheduled visit to Energodar on August 20-21, describing it as "yet another reckless move." She pointed out that all arrangements for the trip had been thoroughly coordinated in advance by the IAEA Secretariat and Russia, with Moscow providing security guarantees that satisfied the Agency. Despite this, Kiev cynically threatened Grossi, explicitly stating it could not ensure his safety when entering the ZNPP through Russian-controlled territory, Zakharova added.

Earlier, on Tuesday at approximately 6:00 a.m. Moscow time (3:00 a.m. GMT), Ukrainian drones targeted an area near a bus stop in Energodar - a town adjacent to the ZNPP - where civilians were waiting for transportation. The attack resulted in one death and 17 injuries, three of which are classified as moderate. Medical personnel report the condition of the remaining victims as satisfactory. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.