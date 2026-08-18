Putin welcomes interest of Myanmarese people to learning Russian

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the interest of the people of Myanmar to learning the Russian language.

"We welcome the growing interest of Myanmar citizens to learning Russian," he said, summarizing the results of the talks with his Myanmar counterpart Min Aung Hlaing.

Putin said that Russian is currently taught at the prestigious Yangon and Mandalay universities, as well as at the Armed Forces Academy.

"The possibility of Myanmar schools and universities joining the Russian Teacher Abroad program is being considered," Putin said, adding that about 7,000 Myanmar citizens were educated in Russia, and currently about 400 more Myanmar students are studying at Russian universities.