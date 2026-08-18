Iran to correct Trump’s illusion about Strait of Hormuz’s sovereignty — diplomat

TEHRAN, August 18. /TASS/. Iran will soon dispel US President Donald Trump’s misconceptions, who called the Strait of Hormuz the territory of the United States, the Islamic Republic’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said.

Earlier, the US leader published a map that depicted the Strait of Hormuz as the territory of the United States.

"His [Trump’s] illusions regarding the Strait of Hormuz will either be corrected, or we ourselves will correct the illusions of this delusional person," he wrote on the X social network.

Gharibabadi also noted that in his post, the US leader referred to the Persian Gulf by its proper name, although he earlier wanted to change the official US terminology from the ‘Persian Gulf’ to the ‘Arabian Gulf.’

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad acting as mediator, signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

However, in the early morning hours of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz. On August 2, Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that he had agreed to call off a planned massive strike against Iran in order to reach a deal with Tehran. According to him, Tehran and Arab countries asked Washington to refrain from an attack, as the sides had agreed on the outlines of a future agreement.