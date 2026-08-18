Russia, Myanmar enjoy strong, time-tested friendship — Putin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia and Myanmar are bound by strong, time-tested ties of friendship, partnership, and mutual support, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated following talks with Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing.

"We are very pleased to welcome our dear friend, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Mr. Min Aung Hlaing, on an official visit. Russia and Myanmar are united by truly strong, time-tested ties of friendship, partnership, and mutual support. We share a wealth of experience in multifaceted cooperation based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit, respect, and consideration of each other's interests," Putin said.

He noted that in the 1950s and 1960s, Russia contributed greatly to the development of the Myanmar state. In particular, by promoting its economic and social development and enhancing its defense capability.

"The large-scale infrastructure, medical, and educational facilities built with the participation of Soviet specialists continue to function successfully, bringing tangible benefits to Myanmar’s people," Putin added.

He stressed that Russia-Myanmar relations continue to strengthen steadily, acquiring new concrete content. Specifically, the intergovernmental commission is active, regular dialogue is ongoing between the two countries' foreign ministries and security councils, interparliamentary and interparty contacts are deepening, and a number of major joint projects are being developed and implemented.