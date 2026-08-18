Moscow to host Russia-Myanmar business forum on August 19

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A Russia-Myanmar business forum will take place at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics in Moscow on August 19, the Roscongress Foundation said.

The event will be held as part of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing's visit to Russia.

The forum will focus on the investment potential of Russia-Myanmar relations and doing business in Myanmar, prospects for developing the country's tourism industry, opportunities to expand bilateral trade, and new products and solutions for the two countries' markets.

Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said cooperation gave Myanmar access to needed resources, goods and services, as well as jobs and tourist arrivals, while providing Russia with new export markets and opportunities to increase investment and production.

"Russia and Myanmar have recently stepped up cooperation in various areas. Trade is being diversified, and payment infrastructure is developing actively, with cards from Russia's Mir payment system accepted at a number of hotels and stores in Myanmar. The republic's tour operators actively participate in Russian travel exhibitions, while highly skilled workers from Myanmar are coming to Russia," he said.

The Russian minister also said that the business forum would help identify new growth areas and strengthen dialogue between the Russian and Myanmar business communities.

The forum will be organized by Myanmar’s Embassy and the Roscongress Foundation.