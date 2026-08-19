Vogue chooses most stylish dog of 2026

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. The American fashion magazine Vogue has announced the winner of the Dogue contest for the most stylish dog of 2026.

The contest was based on thousands of entries submitted by owners featuring photographs of their dogs. Judges selected the winner based on photo composition, the dog’s personality as conveyed in the image, and the criterion of "dogueness", which reflects how well the pet embodies the spirit of the fashion magazine.

This year’s winner was an Italian greyhound named Sir Spud, who "drew" the judges in with his perfect composure and soulful gaze.

Vogue added that the winner would appear on the cover of Dogue magazine dedicated to pets in the world of fashion.