Death toll from earthquake in Colombia exceeds 300

BUENOS AIRES, August 18. /TASS/. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in western Colombia has climbed to 304, with 426 people being missing, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said.

"As many as 304 people died, 4,548 were injured, 426 are reported missing, 356 have been rescued," it said.

According to the latest official update, as many as 29,554 houses were ruined and 134,342 buildings were damaged.

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck near the city of San Jose del Palmar in the Choco department on August 10.