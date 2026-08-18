US claim for Strait of Hormuz far from its real capabilities — Iranian official

RABAT, August 18. /TASS/. The United States’ plans to unilaterally open the Strait of Hormuz for navigation and subsequently control it do not match with its real ability to put them into practice, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said.

"The gap between the US inability to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and its desire to control it is wider than the distance between Washington and the Strait of Hormuz itself," Rezaei told Al Mayadeen.

He invited all interested parties to create a new cooperation framework in the region "that will succeed the US hegemony in the Persian Gulf zone."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of proclaiming the Strait of Hormuz the US territory.