Explosion rocks Finnish plant near Russian border

STOCKHOLM, August 18. /TASS/. An explosion occurred at a Stora Enso processing plant in Imatra, Finland, a few kilometers from the Russian border, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.
The plant's fire chief Toni Jaako suggested the blast might have been caused by a technical malfunction.
TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.
Explosion
- An explosion occurred at a Stora Enso processing plant in Imatra, Yle reported.
- The plant is located a few kilometers from the Russian border.
- According to Yle, the incident occurred at about 2 a.m. in an outdoor tank farm storing liquids.
Cause of incident
- The cause of the explosion has not yet been established, Yle reported.
- Stora Enso said it is investigating the cause that led to the incident.
- Jaako later said the explosion may have been caused by a technical malfunction.
- According to him, as cited by the local newspaper Iltalehti, the malfunction caused pressure to build up in a tank containing tall oil, a byproduct of pulp production, rupturing the tank wall.
Environmental impact
- About 50 cubic meters of tall oil spilled onto the plant's grounds.
- The substance also entered nearby Lake Saimaa through the drainage system.
- The substance will be removed from the water via a vacuum system, Yle reported.
- Boom barriers have been installed in the waterway, while a small oil spill is being removed in a controlled manner, Stora Enso said.
Response
- The company said production at the plant had been suspended "to assess the damage and carry out the necessary repairs.".