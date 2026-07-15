EU readies infrastructure for large-scale military conflict — diplomat

VIENNA, July 15. /TASS/. The EU countries are preparing their infrastructure for a large-scale military conflict, said head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova.

"Another element in the overall military and political picture [in Europe] is the consistent preparation of Western states to operate in conditions of a large-scale armed conflict. To this end, attention is being paid, among other things, to adapting the civilian transport and logistics infrastructure to the tasks of military planning and operational mobility," she said at a regular meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

The diplomat explained that projects of this kind are being launched, for example, in the Netherlands, which said last month that it had completed four logistics research programs.

"In addition, the Dutch authorities are considering legislating the right to interfere in the work of private enterprises to force them to fulfill military orders. And this is far from the only example," Zhdanova said.