Rodriguez thanks US for its help in dealing with earthquake aftermath in Venezuela

CARACAS, June 27. /TASS/. Venezuela’s authorized president Delcy Rodriguez expressed her gratitude to US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a telephone conversation for their support in dealing with the aftermath of the earthquake.

"I received calls from [US] President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who reaffirmed the US government’s support during this difficult time for Venezuela," Rodriguez said on her Telegram channel. "We are deeply grateful for this gesture of friendship and cooperation," she emphasized.

The Venezuelan leader noted that Trump and Rubio expressed their readiness to support efforts to address the earthquake aftermath, send rescue workers and specialized equipment to Venezuela, and provide humanitarian aid to affected families.

The earthquake, which according to the latest reports claimed 920 lives, struck Venezuela in the early morning hours of June 24. Two series of tremors, measuring 7.2 and 7.5, were recorded approximately 40 seconds apart. Their epicenters were located 10 kilometers apart in the state of Yaracuy. More than 200 aftershocks have occurred since the earthquake.