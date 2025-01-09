Russia’s military planning to take note of US attempts to use Greenland to ensure security

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Moscow, in its military planning, will consider the United States’ attempts to ensure national security at Greenland’s expense, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said.

"Russia calls for strengthening stability in the Arctic. This can only be done based on efforts to build international security that would be equal for all the Arctic nations. An attempt by the US to ensure its national security at the expense of other countries could further worsen the situation in the Arctic, and Russia will take this into account in its military planning," the envoy told the Danish public broadcaster DR and the Berlingske newspaper, when asked to comment on US President-elect Donald Trump’s statement.

According to the Russian ambassador, the future of Greenland should be decided based on the will of its residents and the current Danish laws, without any external interference.

Trump said on January 7 that Greenland should join the United States in order to ensure national security and protection against the Chinese and Russian threats. Trump said during his first presidential term back in 2019 that the US could purchase Greenland, which is currently part of Denmark and has broad autonomy rights. In both cases, authorities in Greenland and Denmark dismissed the idea as ridiculous.