Free Syrian Army deploys heavy weapons to frontline with Kurds — newspaper

ANKARA, January. /TASS/. The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) has deployed heavy weaponry on the frontline with Kurdish armed formations in Syria as part of preparations for a possible military operation, the Turkiye newspaper reported, noting that the Turkish army is also considering resolving the conflict with Kurds by force.

The FSA has reinforced positions in several areas in the Aleppo, Hasakah, and Raqqa provinces. The Free Syrian Army command noted that it had bolstered its units in these regions, which are now fully combat-ready. Armored vehicles and additional military personnel have been deployed on the frontline.

Currently, Turkey is not preparing for a direct military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria, but is not dismissing such an option either. According to the news outlet, the leadership of the Turkish Defense Ministry and the General Staff has earlier reviewed the units of the armed forces and special forces serving in the regions bordering Syria. These troops will be deployed in the event that it is decided to carry out a military operation.

Earlier, Ankara presented an ultimatum to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its affiliated People's Defense Units (YPG) operating in Syria. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that his country demands that these organizations lay down their arms and cooperate with the new Syrian administration. At the same time, foreign militants, as well as the heads of the PKK and YPG must leave Syria. Fidan noted that the new Syrian authorities are working on this issue, but should there be no response from the PKK to the calls to settle the situation, a military operation would become a "legitimate choice."