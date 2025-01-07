Trump labels Ukraine crisis as ‘a Biden fiasco,’ sees chance of escalation

NEW YORK, January 8. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump blamed the country’s incumbent leader, Joe Biden, for the crisis in Ukraine and said there is a chance it could escalate.

"This was a Biden fiasco," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. "There were a lot of mistakes made in that negotiation. When I heard the way that Biden was negotiating, I said you are going to end up in a war. And it turned out to be a very bad war. And it could escalate. That war could escalate to be much worse than it is right now."

Trump, who is scheduled to be sworn in as president on January 20, said Russia wouldn’t have started its special military operation if a more competent leader than Biden had been at the helm of the US.