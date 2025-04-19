{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Iran, U.S. reach greater understanding at talks in Rome — Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister also emphasized in comments to Tasnim News Agency that Washington has so far refrained from crossing Tehran’s red lines and has not attempted to broaden discussions beyond Iran’s nuclear program

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. During talks in Rome, the Iranian and U.S. delegations achieved a deeper mutual understanding on several key issues, according to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Today’s discussions lasted four hours. We continue to make progress. This time, we managed to reach a greater mutual understanding on a number of issues," Araghchi stated in an interview with Iran’s state broadcaster. In a separate social media post on X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei described the exchanges as "useful indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. conducted in a constructive atmosphere, with the participation of Oman’s foreign minister."

Araghchi also emphasized in comments to Tasnim News Agency that Washington has so far refrained from crossing Tehran’s red lines and has not attempted to broaden discussions beyond Iran’s nuclear program.

The second round of indirect negotiations regarding Tehran’s nuclear activities took place in Rome on April 19, mediated by Oman. The U.S. delegation was led by Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, while Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Araghchi. The two officials are scheduled to meet again on April 26, following technical-level consultations set for April 23.

Participants in Easter marches in Germany oppose arms supplies to Kiev
The primary issues on their agenda include disarmament, and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East
Read more
US to pull out of Ukrainian settlement unless path to peace emerges — top diplomat
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on "the peace proposal presented yesterday to the Ukrainian delegation in Paris and to Russian officials by telephone"
Read more
Europe invests in arms production in Ukraine amid uncertainty with US — newspaper
The Washington Post also pointed out that the stocks of American weapons transferred by the previous Washington administration are running out, and "doubts have festered about whether Europe can fully compensate for a possible halt to American aid"
Read more
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un reside with Putin, appear well — spokesman
The dogs were presented to the Russian president during his visit to North Korea on June 18-19, 2024
Read more
Russian troops liberate four communities in Donetsk region over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,900 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy tanks and 39 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Brazil to focus even more on BRICS after introduction of US tariffs — Brazilian minister
Favaro stressed that the trade measures adopted by the White House will not affect the strengthening of BRICS ties in agriculture
Read more
Rubio's statements indicate weakening support for Kiev, Ukrainian expert admits
Oleg Sahakyan emphasized that under these conditions, prospects for increased US assistance to Ukraine appear bleak
Read more
China successfully launches six satellites
According to the CASC, the launch was carried out at 6:51 a.m. Beijing time on April 18 from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center using the CZ-6A (Chang Zheng 6A) carrier rocket
Read more
US offers easing of anti-Russia sanctions as part of Ukrainian settlement — Bloomberg
The proposals presented by the US to its allies in Paris also imply that all territories liberated by Russia remain under Moscow’s control, while "Kyiv’s aspirations of joining NATO would be off the table"
Read more
Trump is pressuring Europe to launch ceasefire in Ukraine by April 30 — expert
Mikhail Pavliv noted that under such tight timelines, Washington is compelled to apply pressure on European allies while simultaneously offering incentives to encourage cooperation
Read more
Ukraine accession to EU to open door for Ukrainian mafia to Europe — Hungarian government
The "Financial Risks" section says that if Ukraine joins the EU, "union’s funds owed to Hungary will go to Ukraine
Read more
Memo signed between Ukraine, US envisages no security guarantees — Ukrainian MP
The document was signed on April 17
Read more
European Council’s head says American LNG could replace Russian energy resources
The share of Russian gas in the EU reserves has decreased from 40% in 2022 to 19% in 2024
Read more
Medvedev calls Russia's latest missiles best cure for Russophobia
The politician said that Russophobia stems from "bipolar affective exaggeration of Russia’s influence on the life of Europe and Europeans" and alternates between manic and depressive phases
Read more
US develops plan on monitoring ceasefire in Ukraine — WSJ
According to the newspaper, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "the US has presented a framework on how the war might be ended, including a cease-fire"
Read more
Armenian Defense Ministry denies Baku's report on ceasefire violation
The ministry also recalled that the Armenian Prime Minister's Office proposed the creation of a joint mechanism of Armenia and Azerbaijan to investigate ceasefire violations, but Baku has not yet responded to the proposal
Read more
Kiev’s allies want to coordinate Ukraine ceasefire plan in London — newspaper
According to the New York Post, in order to attract Russia to negotiations on the said proposal, Washington may offer Moscow an easing of anti-Russian sanctions and possibly the unblocking of Russian assets frozen in the West
Read more
Press review: UN ready to join Black Sea deal while Russia lifts Taliban ban
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 18th
Read more
US, Italy support India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor
The United States criticized Rome for participating in the Chinese initiative under the previous Trump administration. Under the Joe Biden administration, the pressure on Rome continued
Read more
Some 155,000 Ukrainian refugees find employment in Czech Republic — media
As of early April, 95% of the employed Ukrainians have open-ended employment contracts, it said
Read more
Russian forces take control over section of important road in Sumy Region — expert
Distance-wise, about five kilometers of the Yunakovka-Oleshnya highway is under fire control of the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Vulin not included in Serbia’s new cabinet because of Western pressure on Vucic — source
"Aleksandar Vulin has been removed from the government because of pressure from Brussels," the source pointed out
Read more
Vucic says hopes to discuss Serbia’s energy security with Putin on May 9
The Kremlin press service said on March 7 that Vucic had confirmed his visit to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade on May 9.
Read more
Russia says some Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Kursk Region
According to the Defense Ministry, guided by humanitarian considerations, servicemen of the battlegroup North guarantee that Ukrainian soldiers, if they lay down their arms and surrendered, will live and receive decent treatment
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr wipes out up to 85 Ukrainian troops in 24 hours
The battlegroup’s spokesman Roman Kodryan added that the enemy’s losses included nine motor vehicles
Read more
Iran won’t engage in contacts with new Syrian authorities until they restore order — MFA
According to Abbas Araghchi, the Syrian issue was raised during his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup Center eliminated over 315 Ukrainian troops in 24 hours
The battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk added that the enemy lost two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and a field artillery gun
Read more
One settlement left until full liberation of Kursk Region from Ukrainian troops — sources
The Defense Ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces had liberated Oleshnya
Read more
Second round of US-Iran talks to be held at residence of Oman's ambassador to Rome
On April 12, the first round of Omani-mediated talks to resolve the situation over Iran's nuclear program was held in Muscat between representatives of the United States and Iran
Read more
Transport Agency denies reports SSJ-100 made emergency landing at Russia's Vnukovo Airport
Allegedly, the aircraft had serious problems with its front landing gear
Read more
Ukraine's Defense Ministry acknowledges issue of forced mobilization, shortage of recruits
Ukraine introduced martial law and general military mobilization on February 24, 2022, extending them several times since then
Read more
Liberation of Kalinovo in DPR to accelerate Russian army’s advance to Konstantinovka
The Russian Defense Ministry reported about the liberation of the settlement of Kalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic on April 16
Read more
New port of Archangelsk to provide Russia with year-round access to World Ocean
The design capacity of the port is 31.4 mln metric tons of cargo per year
Read more
Russian diplomat warns about adverse consequences if NATO states send troops to Ukraine
As a matter of fact, European hawks are heading toward their potential involvement into an armed conflict with Russia on the side of the Banderite regime, Vladislav Maslennikov, the ministry’s European problems department director said
Read more
Trump believes Ukrainian conflict to be settled soon
The US leader expressed confidence that all sides were showing enthusiasm to reach the agreement
Read more
Putin shows respect for feelings of believers by announcing Easter truce — legislator
Slutsky expressed confidence that the Russian armed forces will strictly adhere to the ceasefire agreements
Read more
Israel weighs strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in coming months — news agency
According to Reuters, Israel has offered the US several options for attacks, including air strikes and special operations
Read more
Trump, Lula admire Putin, disdain Zelensky — media
The Brazilian news outlet notes that relations between the American and Brazilian administrations remain strained, as the two leaders have virtually nothing in common
Read more
Next US military aid package to Ukraine not being discussed — NYT
According to it, "European officials say they have not even received assurances that the United States will continue its extensive intelligence sharing for Ukraine"
Read more
Zelensky may find US-proposed version of peace deal 'hard to swallow' — newspaper
The current US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff package "doesn’t seem to include US-backed security guarantees," The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius wrote
Read more
Russia's Kucherov wins Art Ross Trophy, 10th in NHL history with at least three
Nikita Kucherov is one of three Russians in history to win the Art Ross Trophy, along with Yevgeny Malkin and recently crowned goals king Alexander Ovechkin
Read more
Russian troops liberate about 80% of DPR territory, says military expert
Russian troops will still have to take such large communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic as Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Slavyansk and Druzhkovka, he specified
Read more
US’ threats to abandon talks on Ukraine directed against Kiev rather than Moscow — Axios
The European diplomats pointed out that during talks in Paris, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has not mentioned "increasing the pressure on Russia"
Read more
Japan protests what it thinks is Russia’s growing presence in Kurils
"A protest has been submitted via diplomatic channels," Takeshi Iwai stressed
Read more
Rubio, Waltz advocate strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities — Washington Post
It quoted two US officials and other people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity about internal decision-making in the Trump administration
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin declares Easter truce, holds meeting with chief of General Staff
TASS has reviewed the key points of the meeting
Read more
Putin instructs to consider buyback mechanism for departed brands by May 15
Companies that left the Russian market after February 22, 2022 will be subject to this measure
Read more
Trump concedes NATO at war against Russia in Ukraine
US president made the statement at a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin
Read more
US declassifies over 10,000 pages of documents about assassination of JFK's brother
The files are published with minimal editing for privacy reasons, including the deletion of social security numbers and taxpayer identification numbers
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West eliminates over 260 Ukrainian troops, Starlink stations
The battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma added that the enemy’s losses included three armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles
Read more
Putin's 30-hour Easter truce ceasefire comes into force
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Gerasimov "issued instructions to all group commanders in the special military operation zone to cease fire and pause combat operations"
Read more
Russia to resolve Ukraine conflict quickly if EU, US 'wash hands of it' — Medvedev
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the United States could withdraw from the negotiation on Ukraine if the parties sabotaged it
Read more
Pakistan completed preparations for first freight train from Russia — Ambassador
The two countries have never had the rail service before
Read more
France, UK, Germany can help achieve peace in Ukraine, top US diplomat says
Marco Rubio pointed out that the White House was in constant contact with London and Paris on settling the Ukraine issue
Read more
Ukraine prepares Easter provocation in Kharkov Region to discredit Russia — authorities
According to Vitaly Ganchev, similar provocations are also being prepared in the Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava Regions
Read more
'Coalition of willing’ gone mad, strike on Sumy: Russian MFA spokewoman holds briefing
Vladimir Zelensky is "certainly" responsible for the unintended consequences of the Russian Armed Forces' attack on the venue where a Ukrainian command staff meeting was being held in Sumy, the Russian diplomat stated
Read more
Port dues in Transarctic corridor may grow tenfold — Russian minister
The solution is to establish the Russian dredging fleet, Alexey Chekunkov noted
Read more
Russian forces liberate Oleshnya in Kursk Region — top brass
The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk Region have exceeded 75,000 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry added
Read more
Humanoid robot runs twice as slow as humans at half-marathon in China
The robots ran the distance together with humans, but on a separately designated track
Read more
Palestinian president, head of Syrian administration discuss situation in Gaza Strip
Both sides also committed to continuing coordination and consultation on regional and international issues"
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes Ukrainian brigades in Sumy Region
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin, Ukrainian losses amounted up to 85 troops
Read more
Houthis attack US aircraft carriers Harry Truman, Carl Vinson — spokesman
Yahya Saria also said that "the US military buildup and continued aggression against Yemen will only lead to more attacks"
Read more
US leadership understands root causes of Ukrainian conflict — Kremlin aide
However, a longstanding anti-Russian sentiment - built over many years and decades - hinders their ability to pursue reasonable solutions, Yury Ushakov said
Read more
West set to gain from seizure of lithium deposit in Ukraine — expert
A push to crack down on Ukraine's oligarchy may also have something to do with the decision, Alexander Dudchak said
Read more
Starmer, Trump discuss situation in Ukraine, operations against Houthis
British Prime Minister and US President discussed the progress of negotiations on a new trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States
Read more
Holy Fire descends in Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
The Holy Fire symbolizes the light of Christ's resurrection
Read more
Russian forces hit test site of Ukrainian Sapsan missile defense system — top brass
Russian servicemen have liberated the Shevchenko settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat to visit China next week
Abbas Araghchi also praised his visit to Moscow
Read more
St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation brings Holy Fire to Russia
The descent of the Holy Fire takes place on the eve of Easter according to the Julian calendar
Read more
Russia ready to help facilitate Iran-US nuclear deal agreements — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow welcomes the willingness to achieve objective and mutually acceptable agreements
Read more
Russian forces approach village of Loknya in Sumy Region — military expert
Active combat is underway there right now, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Europe must understand that US may leave Ukrainian settlement process — State Department
That said, Spokeswoman for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce noted that there is "a lot of enthusiasm" following the Paris meeting on the matter
Read more
Zelensky aide's remarks on ceasefire ring cynical as Ukraine attacks ZNPP — diplomat
On April 17, a Ukrainian delegation led by Yermak met with US and European representatives in Paris to discuss a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup South defeats nine Ukrainian brigades
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman Yevgeny Tretyakov, Ukrainian military losses amounted to over 335 troops
Read more
Azerbaijan says its army positions shelled from Armenian territory
The last time Azerbaijan reported shelling from the Gorus region was on April 12
Read more
Western intel agencies aid anti-government forces in Afghanistan — SVR
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the West is trying to maintain instability in Afghanistan in order to advance its own geopolitical interests
Read more
Japan to lend Ukraine $3 bln using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, Kiev says
The Finance Ministry added that the loan has a 30-year term
Read more
Kiev will not become part of NATO, it’s out of the question — Trump’s special envoy
US President Donald Trump suggested earlier that the Ukrainian conflict may have been triggered by Kiev’s ambitions to join the alliance
Read more
Hungarian officials not to come to Victory Day parade in Moscow — Orban’s office
According to Gergely Gulyas, "even if the countries of Western Europe were on good terms with Russia, it would still not make sense for Hungary to take part in the celebrations, as the end of World War II marked a bitter defeat for the country"
Read more
Talks on Ukrainian conflict resolution complicated — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov answered to a question about US President Donald Trump’s recent remark that he expected Russia’s response on a proposed Ukrainian ceasefire this week
Read more
Russian forces advance near Volchansk despite serious Ukrainian counterattacks — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that at the moment the Russian forces are currently engaged in active fighting in the area of Volchanskiye Khutora
Read more
US has other things to focus on following three years of support to Ukraine — Rubio
According to the US Secretary of State, the administration of US President Donald Trump has done more in 80 days than former US President Joe Biden ever did
Read more
Crimea's 18th-century incorporation gave Russia lasting strategic edge — Russian lawmaker
In 2018, Russia marked the day Crimea, Taman and Kuban became a part of the Russian Empire as a commemorative date on the Russian calendar
Read more
Iran to reduce uranium enrichment if Trump doesn't scrap nuclear pact — news agency
According to the news agency, Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has set "red lines" within which the country, regardless of the outcome of negotiations with the United States, will not dismantle its centrifuges for uranium enrichment and will not stop it completely
Read more
US may recognize Crimea as Russian territory — Bloomberg
The sources indicated that "a final decision on the matter hadn’t yet been taken"
Read more
China to take required measures to protect its interests if US introduces harbor fee
China urges the US to follow principles of the market economy and fair competition, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stressed
Read more
Moscow to respond in kind if Tallinn attacks Russian ships — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia strongly condemns such "pirate-like behavior," arguing that the powers now granted to the Estonian Navy exceed the bounds of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea
Read more
Pentagon confirms reduction of military contingent in Syria
Read more
US envoy says territorial issue could be partially resolved in Russia’s favor
According to Steve Witkoff, the territorial issue was the focus of his talks with the Russian leader
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev says European troops to return in coffins if deployed to Ukraine
Earlier, Andrey Yermak, the head of the office of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, said he along with the Ukrainian defense and foreign ministers, Rustem Umerov and Andrey Sibiga, respectively, had arrived in Paris for talks with senior US officials
Read more
Russian delegation arrives at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
After the ceremony a part of the holy relic will be brought to Moscow for the Easter service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior
Read more
Press review: US could rally 70 countries against China and EU targets Russia before May 9
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 17th
Read more
Cache with grenades, Belgian machine gun found in abandoned building in DPR
The operation was carried out in collaboration with military counterintelligence units
Read more
FSB detains Australian mercenary in Lugansk region fighting on Ukraine’s side
"The FSB regional branch for the Lugansk People’s Republic jointly with the FSB branch for the Moscow Military District has foiled the unlawful activity of a mercenary," the FSB press office said in a statement
Read more
Ukrainian conflict resolution process is heading in right direction — Kellogg
The special envoy also addressed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent remarks suggesting that Washington might limit its efforts to resolve the crisis if progress stalls
Read more
US should stop supporting Kiev to achieve peace — Russian politician
Sergey Mironov also remarked that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent statement reflects Washington’s "helplessness and unpreparedness for a genuine resolution of the Ukraine conflict"
Read more
JD Vance reports progress in Ukrainian settlement over past 24 hours
Less than 24 hours after the talks at the White House, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni receives JD Vance, who has traveled with his family to Rome, where he will celebrate Easter
Read more
No instructions from Putin as energy ceasefire ends, Kremlin says
On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump had a telephone conversation in which they discussed the situation in Ukraine
Read more
Russian troops stay put in Syria — Russia’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that there are talks with the current Syrian government
Read more
Minerals deal unrelated to peace process in Ukraine — US Department of State
Spokeswoman for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce added that US President Donald Trump "would expect that to be signed toward the end of next week"
Read more
Russia denounces agreement on cooperation in Barents sea region
The Barents Sea Council/The Euro-Arctic Region was established in 1993
Read more