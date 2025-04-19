Iran, U.S. reach greater understanding at talks in Rome — Araghchi

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. During talks in Rome, the Iranian and U.S. delegations achieved a deeper mutual understanding on several key issues, according to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Today’s discussions lasted four hours. We continue to make progress. This time, we managed to reach a greater mutual understanding on a number of issues," Araghchi stated in an interview with Iran’s state broadcaster. In a separate social media post on X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei described the exchanges as "useful indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. conducted in a constructive atmosphere, with the participation of Oman’s foreign minister."

Araghchi also emphasized in comments to Tasnim News Agency that Washington has so far refrained from crossing Tehran’s red lines and has not attempted to broaden discussions beyond Iran’s nuclear program.

The second round of indirect negotiations regarding Tehran’s nuclear activities took place in Rome on April 19, mediated by Oman. The U.S. delegation was led by Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, while Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Araghchi. The two officials are scheduled to meet again on April 26, following technical-level consultations set for April 23.