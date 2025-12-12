EU considers Ukraine's accession by 2027 'absolutely impossible' — Reuters

BRUSSELS, December 13. /TASS/. EU representatives have called Ukraine's accession to the European Union by 2027 "absolutely impossible," Reuters reported, citing European officials and diplomats.

A European diplomat briefed on the plan said Ukrainian accession would be "extremely difficult" to achieve by 2027 and that it was not clear whether the EU leadership backed this, the agency said.

The Financial Times reported earlier that Ukraine could join the EU by January 1, 2027 under proposals being discussed in US-mediated talks on settlement of the conflict.

The European Commission proposed to begin negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU as early as 2024, but those plans were thwarted by Hungary's veto.