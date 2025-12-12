Russian youth volleyball teams to be allowed to participate in international tournaments

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has approved the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian youth teams to participate in tournaments starting in January 2026, the All-Russian Volleyball Federation reported.

Earlier, the IOC Executive Board recommended that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in youth tournaments under their own flag and with their own anthem. This recommendation applies to both individual and team sports.

"The decision aligns with the IOC Executive Board’s latest recommendation, supported by the Olympic Summit, that youth athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport should no longer be restricted in their access to international youth competitions, in both individual and team sports," the FIVB said, noting that the executive committee recommended using the organization's standard protocols regarding flags, anthems, uniforms, and other elements.

The FIVB suspended national teams and clubs from Russia and Belarus from international tournaments in March 2022. The junior world championships will be held in 2026, with the men's tournament in Doha and the women's tournament in Santiago, Chile.