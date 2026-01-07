INTERVIEW: Russian instructors are in CAR in compliance with international law — president

BANGUI /CAR/, January 7. /TASS/. Russian instructors are in the Central African Republic (CAR) in compliance with international law, the incumbent President of CAR, Faustin-Archange Touadera, said in the first interview with TASS after winning the elections.

"Thank you for bringing up the topic of our cooperation with Russia. You know, at the height of the crisis that the Central African Republic experienced, Russian contingents arrived here totally officially, with full compliance with all procedures," he emphasized.

Touadera recalled that at that time the country was under an arms embargo. "When Russia decided to transfer weapons to us free of charge, we appealed to the sanctions committee. During the discussions, it was decided that our servicemen should undergo training. It is in this context, with the consent of the Security Council and the sanctions committee, that Russian instructors arrived in the Central African Republic - a total of about 175 people - to train our military," he noted.