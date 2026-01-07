Russian air defenses down 32 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over various regions of Russia overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"During the past night, between 11:00 p.m. on January 6 and 7:00 a.m. on January 7 [8:00 p.m. January 6 and 4:00 a.m. January 7], on-duty air defense forces destroyed 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry reported.

According to the ministry, among the downed enemy attack drones "five UAVs were destroyed over the Black Sea, two UAVs over the Republic of Crimes, one UAV over the Krasnodar Region and one UAV over the Republic of North Ossetia.".