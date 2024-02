NEW YORK, February 8. /TASS/. The US forces delivered a strike on Iraq killing a commander of the Kata’ib Hezbollah Shiite group, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"At 9:30 p.m. (Baghdad Time) February 7, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a unilateral strike in Iraq in response to the attacks on U.S. service members, killing a Kata’ib Hezbollah commander," it wrote on its X page.