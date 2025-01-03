Chinese envoy sees Moscow, Beijing supporting each other on key issues

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia and China jointly stand up for justice in the international arena and will resolutely support each other on key issues, China’s Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui stated.

Led by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the relationship between Moscow and Beijing "is seeing the best period of its development," the diplomat stressed. "The [two] sides render each other resolute support on issues relating to their key interests, as they jointly fight for international justice," Zhang said in an opinion piece for TASS. "Russia understands and supports China’s position on Xizang-related issues, and it supports China’s efforts toward peace, stability, prosperity and development in Xizang," he added.