MELITOPOL, January 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked a unique training center at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) using a drone, the nuclear facility said.

"Today, the unique training center at the Zaporozhye NPP was attacked as a Ukrainian drone hit the roof of the ZNPP training center, where the world's only full-scale reactor hall simulator is located. No one was injured in the attack, nor has it caused any damage," the nuke plant said on its Telegram channel.

The press service of the ZNPP noted that Ukrainian attacks at the nuclear facility were in direct violation of the principles of nuclear safety established by the International Atomic Energy Agency at the UN Security Council.