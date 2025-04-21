Kremlin aide Patrushev says Russia faces enhanced maritime threats from West

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The collective West is posing increasingly bigger maritime threats to Russia, Kremlin Aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"It is obvious that challenges and threats on the seas for Russia today are not just present, but are in many ways intensifying. The collective West is no longer shy to openly talk about its intentions to expel our ships from there, and the plans for sanctions that are mentioned, for example, by the Brits or some EU officials are beginning to sound like a naval blockade," he said.

He warned that Western measures will be met with an "adequate and proportionate response" from Russia.

"If diplomatic or legal instruments fail to have an effect, our Navy will stand ready to ensure the safety of Russian shipping. The hotheads in London or Brussels need to understand this clearly," the official said.