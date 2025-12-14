Trump vows retaliation over attack on US-Syrian patrol

WASHINGTON, December 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said Washington would take revenge on those responsible for the attack on a joint US-Syrian patrol in Syria.

"I can tell you, in Syria, there will be a lot of damage done to the people that did it. They got the person, the individual person, but there'll be big damage done," he said at a Christmas reception at the White House.

On Saturday, an armed man opened fire on the joint US-Syrian patrol, killing two US soldiers and one American civilian interpreter. Their bodies were transported by US helicopters to the Al-Tanf military base, approximately 250 km from Damascus.

A Syrian Interior Ministry spokesman said the attacker was a member of the security forces but held no command position. He was neutralized during the shootout. Authorities are investigating whether he was affiliated with IS or merely adhered to the terrorist ideology.