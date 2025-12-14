Thailand says ceasefire on Cambodia border depends on assessment of security situation

BANGKOK, December 14. /TASS/. Any decision on a ceasefire on the border between Thailand and Cambodia should be based on security authorities’ assessment of the situation, Thailand’s Joint Press Center on the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation said.

"The attack on civilian areas by Cambodia earlier on the morning of December 13, 2025 is clear evidence that Cambodia lacks sincerity and is not ready to move forward on the path to peace. Thailand reiterates that any decision on a ceasefire must be based on assessments by security authorities on the ground," the press center’s director Prapas Sornchaidee pointed out.

"Thailand continues to be compelled to protect against ongoing threats to the lives of Thai civilians and personnel on the ground. Any call for a ceasefire must also take this fact into account. Actions undertaken by Thailand are conducted in accordance with its legitimate and inherent right to self-defense under international law, in particular Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. <...> Decisions related to national security and the defense of Thailand's sovereignty must be based on verified facts on the ground, not unilateral narratives from the opposing party. In conclusion, Thailand reiterates that it does not seek conflict and has not initiated violence, but it will not allow Thai civilians or personnel to be placed at risk," Sornchaidee added.

Clashes involving small arms broke out on the Thai-Cambodian border on December 7. The Royal Thai Army said on December 8 that Cambodian forces had launched an artillery attack on Thai positions in the border area in the early morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodia's military infrastructure.