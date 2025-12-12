EU's grandiose fraud, Putin's possible visit to Turkey: Peskov's statements

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. During a meeting in Ashgabat, Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted the absence of significant problems in relations between the two countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media. They also devoted considerable attention to the situation surrounding frozen Russian assets in Europe.

TASS has compiled the Kremlin spokesman's key statements.

Putin-Erdogan talks

During a meeting in Ashgabat, Putin and Erdogan noted that there are "no significant problems" in relations between the two countries.

The leaders continued their talks "in a very narrow circle," without their delegations present. The multifaceted and diversified nature of Russian-Turkish relations allows them to cope with "pressure from third countries" and difficulties in the international arena.

Putin and Erdogan exchanged views on Ukraine in depth.

On possible future meetings

Putin and Erdogan have mutual invitations to visit Turkey and Russia, respectively.

Putin's visit to Turkey will take place when possible, but the two leaders "do not suffer from a lack of communication."

On the EU's attempt to seize Russian assets

The EU's actions aimed at confiscating frozen Russian assets will lead to the collapse of the Bretton Woods system "and all the foundations and principles of the international financial system."

Putin and Erdogan discussed the EU's attempts to perpetrate a "grandiose fraud" with Russian assets.

