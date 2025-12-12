MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will disrupt presidential elections in Ukraine, which he had previously publicly agreed to, because he will not be able to win them, and he cannot leave his post peacefully, as he will face criminal charges, political scientist and international relations expert Vladimir Karasev told TASS.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Zelensky "has no chance of being legally re-elected" for a new term. He will be able to win only by using "the so-called Moldovan scenario, which has already been tested by the West, involving voters from the Ukrainian diaspora who live in Europe, the United States, Canada, and other countries."

"My question is, what prevented Zelensky from holding elections within the timeframe set by Ukrainian law? He simply didn’t want to hold them. And so, it is all just craftiness, games, a stalling for time, because Zelensky doesn’t need elections. He will lose them. Therefore, there will be no elections. He will not hold them, he will disrupt them," Karasev said.

According to the expert, if presidential elections are held in Ukraine, candidates endorsed by either the UK or the US will make it to the final round - former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, now Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Valery Zaluzhny and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, respectively. Zelensky himself, unless he disrupts the election process, will become a "scapegoat," facing criminal charges for all the crimes committed by the Kiev regime.

About Ukrainian presidential elections

Zelensky's presidential term officially ended on May 20, 2024, yet he is doing everything possible to stay in power. On December 9, US President Donald Trump said that the time was right for elections in Ukraine. According to the US leader, Kiev is using the conflict to avoid holding elections. On the same day, Zelensky said he was ready for Ukraine's presidential elections, but added that it requires legislative changes and security measures so that servicemen can vote, too. He asked lawmakers to prepare "the necessary legislation" and requested that the US and Europe ensure the security of the elections.