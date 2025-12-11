LUGANSK, December 11. /TASS/. The command of the Ukrainian armed forces is urgently trying to strengthen the defenses in the Ternovaya-Staritsa area of the Kharkov Region due to increased pressure from the Russian army, but Kiev lacks the forces and resources, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are hastily bolstering their defenses in the Ternovaya-Staritsa area of the Kharkov Region amid intensified shelling of Ukrainian positions by the Russian Armed Forces. <…> According to reports from the militant command, the enemy, due to a lack of resources, including manpower, is unable to establish a multilayered defense in this area," he said, citing his own sources.

Marochko added that Ukrainian army servicemen also reported on the radio that the Russian army was building up its strike force in the above-mentioned section of the front.