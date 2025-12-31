One civilian killed, three wounded in drone attack in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, December 31. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and three others were wounded after the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a car with a drone in the village of Pervoye Tseplyayevo, Shebekinsky District, the Belgorod Region, the regional task force reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the village of Pervoye Tseplyayevo, Shebekinsky District, a man was killed as a result of an FPV drone attack on a passenger car. Three people in the car were wounded," the task force wrote.

The wounded persons were taken to the Shebekinsky Central District Hospital. The woman and the man were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to the shoulder and forearm. Another victim received multiple shrapnel wounds to the head, chest and abdomen. The doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance.