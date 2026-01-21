Italy to pay last respects to Iconic fashion designer Valentino

ROME, January 21. /TASS/. Rome will honor Italian haute couture designer Valentino Garavani, who died at the age of 93, with a final tribute that begins on Wednesday at the Valentino fashion house’s historic headquarters in Rome.

Valentino Garavani founded his luxury fashion house Valentino along with businessman Giancarlo Giametti in Rome in 1960. Garavani, who turned 93 in May 2025, is known for dressing celebs for more than 50 years, one of his most notable clients being American movie star Elizabeth Taylor.

Valentino dresses can be found on display in many museums. The fashion house is best known for its use of the color red for its pieces.