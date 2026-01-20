Lavrov sees no grounds for signing mutual assistance accords with Greenland, Iceland

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said he sees no grounds for signing mutual assistance accords with Greenland and Iceland.

"As for a hypothetical proposal on the part of Greenland and Iceland, as far as I understand, to sign a mutual assistance agreement with Russia, I see no conditions that would point to such an option," he said at a news conference summarizing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

At the same time, he admitted that it is unlikely that "anyone in Nuuk or Reykjavik is seriously considering this topic."