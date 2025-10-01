MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The parliamentary elections in Moldova are not just a disgrace but another "global defeat for the West," with everything in the country being purged systematically, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik radio.

"Everything is being swept aside. I see and read various assessments of the elections. Some say it’s a failure of non-Western forces, others speak of a triumph of Western forces. I believe this is a global defeat of the West. Of course, it’s a failure," the diplomat said, commenting on the pressure exerted by the current authorities on opposition politicians in Moldova.

Zakharova emphasized that "everything was done so openly in a dictatorial fashion that no one can prove otherwise." "This is not just a disgrace. It’s a failure, another Western setback, which, like in Romania, will go down in the history of Western policy," she added.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that such policies cannot exist if we are talking about democracy based on law. "If we’re talking about democracy under liberal dictatorship, then this is exactly how it happens, there’s no other way. The information space is being cleared, the political space is being purged, punitive measures are introduced, persecutions begin—from harassment to, let’s say, imprisoning people who are promoting their own agenda, not a foreign one, not an illegal one, but their own, which they consider necessary. This is what they are persecuted for, to the point of being entirely eliminated," Zakharova said.

Moreover, "the hand of the tutor is felt," the diplomat pointed out. She compared the persecution of the Moldovan opposition to how former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was treated in France. "I absolutely don’t consider him an angel, close to that political current, this is not about that. It’s about how he was handled. This is real persecution," Zakharova said, noting that in terms of persecuting the opposition, France is "more inventive," while in Moldova "the same scheme is applied outright, to the point of absolute banality."

"I have a comparison—it’s like a political mousetrap. First, they put a piece of cheese called democracy, excited people, told them they could actively participate in civil society, that they needed to be active in politics," the diplomat emphasized. "When people inside the country, believing in this so-called European course, started participating, they were caught. And they were caught according to a single principle because this mousetrap is standardized—7 years for everyone (referring to the 7-year imprisonment of Gagauzia’s head Evgenia Gutsul and the 7.5-year sentence handed to a former member of the Parliament of Moldova Marina Tauber—TASS note)."

About the elections in Moldova

Parliamentary elections were held in Moldova on September 28. According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission (CEC), the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) retained control of parliament, securing 55 seats in the 101-member legislature, the Patriotic Bloc won 26 seats, the pro-European Alternative Bloc took 8 seats, while Our Party and the Democracy at Home party each secured 6 seats. However, the final results have not yet been announced by the CEC. The Victory Political Bloc was not allowed to participate in the elections. The opposition has already expressed disagreement with the results and plans to challenge them due to numerous violations of voters' rights, while Moldovan authorities considered these violations minor.