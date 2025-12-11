Creation of buffer zone proceeds according to plan — Putin

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The creation of a buffer security zone in Ukraine's border regions is proceeding according to plan, with the Russian Armed Forces confidently advancing along the entire frontline, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting on the situation in the special military operation zone.

"The Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out the tasks of the special military operation and are confidently advancing along the entire frontline. The creation of a security zone in Ukraine's border regions is proceeding according to plan," he said.

The elimination of encircled enemy groups on the eastern bank of the Oskol River and in Dimitrov (the DPR) continues.

"We see that the Kiev regime, by not allowing the Ukrainian units trapped in these areas to cease resistance and surrender, is effectively condemning them to elimination," Putin concluded.