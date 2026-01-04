MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Podoly in the Kharkov Region, the Russian defense ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup West, as a result of active actions, have taken control of the settlement of Podoly in the Kharkov Region," the statement said.

Russian troops have also reportedly struck assembly and storage workshops for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries. "Russian operational-tactical aviation, strike drones and missile and artillery troops struck production and assembly workshops for long-range drones, their storage sites, ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 districts," the ministry said.

The Russian defense ministry also reported that air defense systems have shot down 210 enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. "Air defense systems shot down one guided aerial bomb and 210 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry informed.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian forces lost approximately 1,220 servicemen in the past 24 hours as a result of actions by Russian battlegroups in the special military operation zone, the Russian defense ministry reported.

The data indicates that Battlegroup North eliminated up to 140 soldiers, Battlegroup West eliminated up to 180, Battlegroup South eliminated over 180, Battlegroup Center eliminated up to 410, Battlegroup East eliminated up to 275, Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated up to 35.