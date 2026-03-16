Russia prioritizes preserving NPT as element of strategic stability — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia underscores the vital importance of preserving the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as a cornerstone of global strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in a video address to participants of the Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference.

He noted that the conference is convened on the eve of the 11th NPT Review Conference, following two previous review cycles in 2015 and 2022 that concluded without the adoption of final documents. "Ensuring the integrity of the Treaty as a key element of maintaining international stability has become an urgent priority," Lavrov emphasized.

He further stressed the necessity for all NPT signatory states – both nuclear and non-nuclear – to fulfill their obligations under the Treaty.

The NPT Review Conferences, held every five years, serve as crucial forums for assessing the Treaty’s implementation. The upcoming 11th Review Conference is scheduled for April-May 2026 and is traditionally hosted at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.