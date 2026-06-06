Zelensky’s letter shows he cares more about propaganda than peace — newspaper

BERLIN, June 6. /TASS/. The proposals outlined in Vladimir Zelensky's open letter are "hardly acceptable" to Moscow and appear primarily aimed at generating a propaganda effect, according to a commentary published in the German newspaper Junge Welt.

The publication argues that Russia might still agree to US participation in negotiations on a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but not to the involvement of the EU, which, in its view, has contributed nothing constructive to efforts to find a solution in recent months. "All of this suggests that for Zelensky this is more about propaganda than peace, and that he wants to shift the blame onto the other side for the fact that the war will likely continue," the author writes.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the presence of "rude elements" in the letter, pointed to the futility of a meeting without prior agreements, and addressed Russian troops with the words: "Get to work, brothers." According to him, the letter could be viewed as an attempt to create conditions that would make a face-to-face meeting impossible.