Long-range Ukrainian strikes possible only with Western help — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Massive strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces with long-range UAVs and missile systems on Russian territory are possible only with Western assistance, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Kokov said in an interview with TASS.

"And today, the unrestrained arming of this regime [by the West] with the most modern weapons, providing it with technical support in reconnaissance, targeting, and logistics, has created the possibility of delivering massive strikes on Russian territory with long-range unmanned and missile systems," he said.