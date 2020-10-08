Excessive concentrations of three substances found in Kamchatka water samples

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian environment protection watchdog Rosprirodnadzor presented the results of water samples testing for pollutants in Kamchatka. Excessive concentrations were found for iron, phenol and phosphate ion, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources said on Thursday.

"Excess values of phosphate ion by 10.8 times, total iron - by 6.7 times and total phenol - by 2.9 times were found in tested samples," the Ministry said.

According to the regulator, excess values were registered not merely in the Avacha Bay but also in the nearby rivers Taenka, Khalaktyrka and Kirpichnaya.

Specialists earlier detected excessive phenol and oil products content in the coastal zone of Khalaktyrsky Beach in Kamchatka, where a large-scale beaching of aquatic animals to the shore was registered. Pollution was later identified in three other areas of the Avacha Bay, and cases of sea habitat death were confirmed in the Bolshaya Lagernaya Bay, the Malaya Lagernaya Bay and the Babya Bay.