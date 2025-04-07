Court fines Telegram for keeping channels urging for terror attacks in Russia

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tagansky District Court has fined the Telegram messaging service for failing to remove the channels calling for terrorist attacks in transportation and participation in anti-government rallies aiming to depose Russia’s government.

According to the documents made available to TASS, in spite of notifications by Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor), Telegram did not remove any information or channels containing calls to carry out extremist activities.

The documents noted that the Telegram channels in question contained calls to participate in anti-government rallies urging to overthrow power in Russia as well to carry out terrorist attacks on railroads abetting the Kiev regime. That said, the messaging service did not remove these channels and therefore was fined to the tune of seven million rubles (over $80,000).

On February 1, 2021, the bill on self-control of social networks, which obliges Internet platforms to detect and block banned information themselves, was enforced.