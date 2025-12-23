US remains hostage to approaches it criticizes in case of Venezuela — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, December 24. /TASS/. Moscow regrets that, in the case of Venezuela, the US administration still remains hostage to the approaches it criticizes, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We regret that the new American administration, which has demonstrated sobriety and pragmatism in a number of other crisis situations, in the case of Venezuela remains hostage to approaches that it itself actively criticizes," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Venezuela. "We hope that common sense will prevail, and Washington will be able to stop in time and avoid a fatal mistake that will inevitably undermine long-term American national interests," Nebenzya added.