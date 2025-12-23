New German intelligence chief holds phone call with Russian counterpart — portal

BERLIN, December 23. /TASS/. The new head of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND, foreign intelligence service) Martin Jager held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin last week, according to the WDR Investigativ portal.

The WDR broadcasting company’s investigative unit described the conversation as "a rare instance of direct contact between German and Russian agencies." WDR Investigativ said on X that the content of the talks remains unknown.

The BND did not confirm the information, saying it "does not publicly comment on matters related to intelligence activities."