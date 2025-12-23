Russian troops pressing Ukrainian army in Krasny Liman direction — expert

MARIUPOL, December 23. /TASS/. Russian forces are enclosing the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Drobyshevo, Dibrova and Ozyornoye in the Krasny Liman direction, expanding the area for their further advance in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky said on Tuesday.

"The 25th Combined Arms Army [of the Battlegroup West] is conducting this operation. The forces are surrounding the enemy near the settlements of Drobyshevo and Dibrova. They are also successfully fighting near the settlement of Ozyornoye," Kimakovsky said during a live broadcast on Russia’s TV Channel One.

"I think they will advance significantly soon. They are closely interacting with the Battlegroup South, pressing the enemy. Ozyornoye is located closer to Seversk and the advance is practically from all the directions," he stated.

According to the expert, the Russian forces will be able to develop their offensive, using the experience gained in battles for the Serebryanka forest.