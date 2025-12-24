US can gain control of Greenland without 'firing a shot' — EP member

BRUSSELS, December 24. /TASS/. Anders Vistisen, a member of the European Parliament from the Danish People's Party, believes that US President Donald Trump can take control of Greenland without 'firing a shot,' using economic methods.

"The U.S. can gain control of Greenland without firing a shot - through investment, economic dependence and security-policy realities," he told Politico Europe.

The member of the European Parliament also noted that Denmark "cannot defend Greenland alone," but he suggested that any military invasion would be "political suicide" for Washington. According to him, talk of Greenland’s independence can turn the island into "an Arctic Puerto Rico."

On December 22, the Danish Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador to Denmark Ken Howery in connection with Trump’s appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the country’s special envoy to Greenland. According to the US leader, the governor "understands how essential Greenland is to our national security, and will strongly advance our country’s interests for the safety."

On March 13, Trump stated that the United States would annex Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark. On March 4, he said he would approve of the island's people's decision to join the United States. The US leader has repeatedly said that Greenland should become a part of the United States. He threatened to impose high tariffs on Denmark if it did not give up the island. Even during his first term, Trump offered to buy Greenland. Denmark and Greenland rejected the idea.

Greenland is an autonomous region of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. According to it, the United States has committed to defending the island from aggression.