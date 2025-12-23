Share of new heavy trucks from China on Russian market falls to 53% in 11 months

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The share of new heavy trucks from China on the Russian market declined from 70% to 53% over the first 11 months of 2025, while the share of domestically produced brands rose from 20% to 36% over the same period, Interleasing Group told TASS.

"Chinese brands are gradually ceding their leading positions to Russian manufacturers due to more attractive pricing and state support. For example, the share of new Chinese heavy trucks (over 16 tons) on the Russian market fell from 70% to 53% in January-November, while the share of domestic brands increased from 20% to 36%," the group said.

As the group emphasized, imports of Chinese trucks weighing more than 16 tons into Russia dropped by 90%. Imports of tractor units and dump trucks also declined sharply, by 95% and 96% respectively, while imports of flatbed trucks and special-purpose vehicles fell by 83% and 68%.

"It can be assumed that the share of domestic brands in the commercial vehicle market will continue to grow in 2026 as well, including due to the expansion of manufacturers’ product ranges, for example, trucks produced at the plant in St. Petersburg or at the special economic zone in Ulyanovsk," Interleasing experts noted.

According to the group, sales of new light commercial vehicles in Russia totaled 78,300 units in the first 11 months of 2025, down 22% year-on-year. Sales of heavy trucks and special-purpose equipment declined even more sharply, by 56% (to 41,800 units) and by 41.3%, respectively.