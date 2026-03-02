Rostec develops upgraded version of Obereg 2.0 assault body armor

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Tula-based Oktava plant, part of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec, has developed a modernized tactical body armor vest of the Obereg line, the state corporation’s press service reported.

"The Oktava plant in Tula, managed by RT-Capital, part of the Rostec state corporation, has developed a modernized tactical body armor vest of the Obereg line. The new equipment is lighter than previous versions and also features improved ergonomics and increased durability and survivability of the armor plates," the press service reported.

It said that the Obereg 2.0 body armor is designed for personal protection against bladed weapons and small firearms, as well as fragments flying at speeds of up to 560 m/s. The armor provides protection for vital organs, the neck, groin, shoulders, and the collar area, according to protection classes Br1 and C2. The vest can be equipped with Br4 armor panels, which protect against 5.45x39 and 7.62x39 machine gun rounds, and the more durable Br5, which stops bullets from high-powered 7.62x54 rifle rounds. The design of the improved body armor includes a quick-release device in the shoulder and waist sections, for rapid removal of the armor if necessary.

"Our team continues to work on improving body armor, studying and testing the latest materials for use in production. Our main priorities are reducing the weight of the product, increasing the area of protection, and enhancing its protective properties. The Obereg 2.0 is a successful combination of quality, reliability, and ergonomics. I am confident this product will be in demand and appreciated by our servicemen," said Oktava CEO Pavel Pavlenko, as quoted by the press service.

Rostec noted that the body armor is available in sizes from 46 to 56, and the Obereg 2.0, like other modifications, is perfectly tailored to the user’s physique. The armor vest is available in various configurations: from the basic version, which includes an armor plate, body armor, and collar, to the full version, which also includes shoulder pads and a groin pad. The state corporation added that to date, Oktava has developed and is mass-producing several versions of the body armor: the Obereg for combined arms units, the Obereg-GR for bomb technicians performing mine clearance work, the Obereg-SN, a concealed body armor vest, and the Obereg-INKASS for cash collectors, special communications personnel, and couriers.