Russian seaport capacity to grow by 175 mln tons by 2030

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The capacity of Russian seaports will increase by more than 175 mln tons by 2030 compared with the 2021 level, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev said at an operational meeting.

"The result of this work by 2030 will be an increase in seaport capacity of more than 175 mln tons compared with the 2021 level," he said.

Overall, under the national project "Efficient Transport System," total growth in Russian seaport capacity from 2025 to 2030 across all directions will amount to 225 mln tons. The Russian Transport Ministry expects seaport capacity in the eastern direction to grow by 115 mln tons by 2030, to 420.3 mln tons, according to a presentation by Deputy Transport Minister Alexander Poshivay prepared for his speech at the Transport of Russia forum.

Capacity at ports in the Azov-Black Sea direction is also planned to increase by 38.6 mln tons, to 485.1 mln tons; in the northwestern direction - by 66.2 mln tons, to 589.3 mln tons; and along the North-South transport corridor - by 5.3 mln tons, to 24.3 mln tons.