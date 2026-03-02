{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Gas prices in Europe surge 20% amid US military operation in Iran

The price of the April futures contract at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to around $470 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Gas prices in Europe jumped 20% at the opening of trading on Monday amid the US and Israeli military operation against Iran, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

The price of the April futures contract at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to around $470 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 38.67 euro per MWh (ICE prices are quoted in euro per MWh).

Gas prices in Europe are at their highest level since late January.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under strikes. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats emanating from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, striking targets in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted.

Russian seaport capacity to grow by 175 mln tons by 2030
Overall, under the national project "Efficient Transport System," total growth in Russian seaport capacity from 2025 to 2030 across all directions will amount to 225 mln tons
Iran’s MFA confirms defense chief, other senior generals were killed in US-Israeli attacks
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that these people were at the forefront of defending the country’s independence
Chinese pork exports to Russia restored amid war of sanctions
On October 11, 32 containers with 800 tons of meat were shipped to Russia under control of Rosselkhoznadzor specialists in China
Enemy stands no chance of crossing to Dnieper’s left bank in Kherson region — governor
Despite the difficulties associated with the operational situation, the region continues to develop, Vladimir Saldo noted
IRGC announces launch of another series of attacks on Israeli, US targets
The strikes target all US and Israeli facilities in the Middle East
Israeli army to call up 100,000 reservists amid situation around Iran
The Israel Defense Forces is preparing to increase readiness across multiple fronts in Operation Roaring Lion targeting Iran
US operation against Iran moving `ahead of schedule’, Trump says
Things are evolving in a very positive way right now, the US President said
US faces unprecedented scale of simultaneous attacks on overseas bases — WSJ
The source reported that Washington had been prepared for the attacks
Turkey does not back attacks on Iran — Erdogan's administration
According to the statement, the Republic of Turkey will not allow its air, land, or sea assets, including its airspace, to be used for operational purposes or to benefit parties in any conflict or war in which it is not a participant
West turns even obvious situation with attack on Iran upside down — Russian MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that a public misunderstanding makes European representatives reiterate their position
Trump says Ukraine 'already lost territory'
Donald Trump also added that the US is working with Europe on the security guarantee
Iran vows revenge for Khamenei’s death
President Masoud Pezeshkian called the assassination of Khamenei by the US and Israel is a declaration of war on Muslims worldwide
Pentagon Chief says US didn't start the conflict with Iran
Washington will finish it, Pete Hegseth said
Poland conceals its role in 1938 Munich Agreement — Russian charge d'affaires
Historical narratives that cast Poland in a negative light are being deliberately suppressed, Andrey Ordash said
IRGC announces launch of 7th, 8th stages of Operation True Promise-2
It was to retaliate the Israeli and US aggression
Middle East, Europe to be victim of US war — political researcher
The Europeans will be exposed to risks of terrorist attacks and ethno-religious tensions, the director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft says
Russia expects Iran nuclear deal to be back in effect before July 14 — spokeswoman
According to Maria Zakharova, sizable progress has been seen at the talks on the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna
Kellogg calls Kiev's statements "posturing" amid "catastrophic losses"
The conflict needs to be brought to an end, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine emphasized
Iran's supreme leader, president alive amid US, Israeli strikes — top diplomat
Abbas Araghchi shared this information with NBC News
Europe harming itself by sabotaging its own interests — US Vice President
JD Vance also pointed out that that he would like to see greater efforts from European states to protect their borders in order to preserve "civilizational coherence"
First 200 Storm reconnaissance drones delivered to Russian troops
The Gaskar company company also developed a cargo drone capable of transporting loads weighing up to 25 kilograms over distances of up to 20 kilometers
UAE moves to close its embassy in Iran — foreign ministry
The move comes amid what the ministry called blatant Iranian missile attacks targeting Emirati soil
Brent crude oil price rises by 12.2% amid escalation in the Middle East — trading data
According to Rystad Energy analysis, continued conflict in Iran and a halt of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could lead to a 20% price increase
Aggression against Iran may lead to escalation beyond region — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya says it is unacceptable to use military force amid negotiations "in full swing"
IRGC closes Strait of Hormuz to vessel traffic after attack on Iran
Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari said this in an interview with Al Mayadeen
Press review: Iran offers oil deals as US sets deadline and Iceland eyes EU entry
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 27th
Growth of Brent crude price slows to 5.82% after over 13% hike as trading opened
As of 7:06 a.m. Moscow time the Brent price was up by 5.82% at $77.11 per barrel
Nuclear weapons are now only deterrent to world — top lawmaker
"The international institutions that were once established have been weakened," Vyacheslav Volodin said
Missile falls near five-star Fairmont The Palm hotel in Dubai
According to the source, air defense systems continue to operate
Iran claims to have destroyed US naval base in Kuwait
Three other US naval infrastructure facilities in Kuwait were also destroyed, IRGC said
US possesses ammunition reserves to continue strikes on Iran — Trump
The US leader reportedly ignored "the Pentagon’s concerns that the conflict could further deplete reserves that military strategists have said are critical to" deterring threats in other regions
Lavrov, Wang Yi express readiness to promote stabilization in Middle East
The two top diplomats condemned the United States and Israel’s massive strikes on the Iranian territory carried out despite Tehran’s openness to dialogue, the Russian foreign ministry said
Diplomat compares West's tactics on Iran with its behavior over Minsk agreements
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says there is no information on Iran withdrawing from the negotiations
Putin calls Khamenei's assassination ‘cynical violation of all moral and legal norms’
The Russian President has condemned the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader
Kallas announces reinforcement of EU naval mission Aspides — Reuters
EU foreign policy chief pointed out that additional ships will be supplied
Strait of Hormuz open to tankers ‘until further notice’ — Iranian official
Former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Mohsen Rezaei said that the American military and their contingent in the region are now considered "legitimate targets" for Tehran
Three officials to temporarily lead Iran
IRNA news agency did not disclose the length of the transitional period and the scope of the authorities of the officials
Tehran open to any efforts toward de-escalation of regional tensions — Iran’s top diplomat
Abbas Araghchi noted that the Israeli-US attack on his country was a cause of escalating tensions and panic in the region
IDF detects rocket launches from Lebanon for first time since ceasefire — press service
A projectile that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force
At least 150 tankers drop anchor in Persian Gulf — agency
According to the agency, the tankers are clustered in open waters off the coasts of major Gulf countries
Another barrage of missiles fired from Iran at Israel — IDF
The Aerial Defense Array is currently identifying and intercepting threats, the Israeli Defense Forces press service reported
Gulf countries call on Iran to immediately cease aggression against them
According to the GCC declaration , "the Gulf countries will take all measures to ensure their own security"
Durov’s fortune loses $2.24 bln in February 2026 — Bloomberg
It decreased to $12.1 bln
Russian embassy in Ankara reports attempted sabotage on TurkStream, Blue Stream
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian intelligence services have information about the Kiev regime’s preparations for sabotage on the Black Sea gas pipelines
UK, French paratroopers prepare for deployment to Ukraine — newspaper
The newspaper noted that the strength of the UK Armed Forces was approximately 70,000, which is the lowest figure in more than 200 years
IRGC say disabled air defense radar in UAE, US ship
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps noted that Iranian forces "continue targeting the US fleet deployed to the region"
Pro-Iranian group attacked US base in Iraq’s Erbil — Fars
The news agency reported a plume of smoke at the facility
US shifts to attempt to dominate through pure force — political scientist
Washington has forgone any claim "to be a benevolent hegemon," the director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft says
Oil prices to exceed $100 per barrel — Dmitriev
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund earlier said that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz would not spare the US and would lead to to a "global oil shock"
British Akrotiri base in Cyprus damaged by drone strike — Cyprus Mail
According to the newspaper, a small drone had impacted the airfield of the base
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln moved away from Iran after strike — IRGC
The US Central Command reported that the carrier came under fire but was not hit
Iran announced 40-day mourning for killed Supreme Leader — TV
A non-working week was also announced
Iran launches another attack on US bases in Middle East — news agency
According to the report, the attacks targeted Bahrain, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, as well as Doha in Qatar
Iran's supreme leader now at headquarters — TV
According to the source, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is personally directing military operations
Israeli strikes on Lebanon leave over 30 dead, 149 wounded — Health Ministry
According to the report, the number of victims may rise as rescue operations continue in the Haret Hreik and Al-Jamous neighborhoods on the southern outskirts of Beirut, where missiles struck two residential buildings
Iran appoints Ahmad Vahidi as New Revolutionary Guard commander-in-chief — Nasr
Earlier, the IRGC confirmed the death of its commander-in-chief, General Mohammad Pakpour
In Russia’s Novorossiysk, 4 apartment buildings damaged in UAV attack, 1 person injured
Emergency services are working on site
Lavrov condemns US-Israeli aggression against Iran in phone call with his UAE counterpart
The two top diplomats "highlighted the destabilizing nature of the military escalation in the region that poses security threats to the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf"
Iran targets German bases in Jordan, Iraq — magazine
While all projectiles and drones were neutralized by air defense systems, one US soldier was affected by falling debris, Der Spiegel reported
Russian air defenses intercept 315 Ukrainian UAVs, Flamingo cruise missile over past day
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs, ten rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system
Japanese Nikkei index falls by 2.28% amid situation in Middle East
Japanese analysts attribute investor caution to increased geopolitical risks following the US-Israel strike on Iran
Operation against Iran unlikely to affect Russia-US talks on Ukraine — expert
According to Mark Episkopos, "compartmentalization of other regional issues has served both sides well, with steady progress toward a diplomatic solution in Ukraine"
Operation against Iran overturns global order — expert
Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University Professor Peter Kuznick says it is impossible to predict "how or when it’s going to end"
Trump believes it is now simpler for Washington to reach agreement with Iran — CBS
The US president refused to qualify the attacks as a war
Pro-Iranian group claims responsibility for attack on Erbil airport
The group announced a large-scale operation against US military facilities in Iraq to avenge the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
UN chief claims principle of self-determination does not apply to Crimea, Donbass
Antonio Guterres said that the Office of Legal Affairs came to this conclusion after a very careful study
IRNA news agency confirmed death of Iran’s Defense Council Secretary, IRGC chief
Shamkhani and Pakpour were killed in strikes against Iran on February 28, the news agency reported
Iran attacked more than 20 US bases — IRGC
The headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces and a defense complex in Tel Aviv were also among the targets, according to the IRGC
US shows intent to act without waiting for growth of threats — ex-official
The former member of the Trump transition team says that only a proactive deterrence "puts every bad actor on notice"
Special Russian emergencies ministry flight from Egypt arrives in Moscow
On board the aircraft are 84 Russian citizens, all of whom are diplomatic workers and members of their families
Kiev forces lose HIMARS launcher, Grad combat vehicle in Battlegroup North zone
The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 200 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
No plans to close Strait of Hormuz at this stage, Iran’s top diplomat says
Iran has no intention to block navigation there, Abbas Araghchi said
Brent price may gain $20 a barrel as early as on March 2
This scenario is possible if no de-escalation around Iran is noted on Sunday, Rystad Energy says
Trump allows for lifting of sanctions if new Iranian leadership proves pragmatic — NYT
At the same time, the US leader refused to clarify whether the US would in any way support those attempting to overthrow the current Iranian authorities
Iran’s missile attack target CIA headquarters in Dubai — Fars
Information was received earlier about four people injured after Iran’s attack against the Dubai International Airport
OPEC+ to increase oil production by 206,000 bpd from April
The next OPEC+ meeting will be held on April 5
Air defenses down 84 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that 34 of them were shot down over the Black Sea
Iran’s governing council begins its work — president
Iran’s state television reported the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
At least 172 Ukrainian drones shot down over Russian regions overnight — defense ministry
67 of them were destroyed over the Black Sea waters
Officials have to realize what historical stage Russia is going through — Putin
The head of state stressed that everyone should work as if on the frontline and feel mobilized and it was the only way all the goals could be achieved
Khamenei’s murder constitutes attack on core principles of international law — Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister stated that "the deliberate targeting of the Highest Official of the Islamic Republic of Iran, therefore, constitutes a grave and unprecedented breach of the most fundamental norms governing relations among states"
Eight die, 28 wounded in Israel’s Beit Shemesh after Iranian shelling attack
According to the national ambulance service, two of those wounded people are in critical condition
Iranian strikes on US bases kill 200 servicemen — IRGC
The US and Israel earlier launched a military operation against Iran
Iran’s Supreme Leader killed — state TV
The broadcaster called the event "the death of a martyr"
Russia’s fifth-generation Sibiryachok recon drone undergoing trials in special op zone
The drone records video of the terrain and can fly up to 20 kilometers at an altitude of up to 1,000 meters
Escalation on Middle East can lead to the biggest gas market crisis since 2022 — Bloomberg
As noted, 20% of global LNG supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and after its closure, they were effectively blocked
US president tells NYT he sees three candidates for post of Iran's leader
Donald Trump declined to respond to a request to name specific names
Iran launches hypersonic missiles in response to US, Israeli strikes — news agency
The US and Israel earlier launched a military operation against Iran
Retaliatory Iranian strikes affect ten countries in Middle East
Namely, Bahrein, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, where US military bases are stationed, came under Iranian missile and drone attacks
More than 100 children died in strike against school in Iran — diplomat
Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani says numerous residential buildings were damaged
North Korean leader announces development of new secret weapons, anti-satellite technology
Kim Jong Un specified that work will begin on intercontinental ballistic missile systems for ground and submarine launch, AI-powered unmanned attack systems
IRGC vows to revenge for death of Iran’s Supreme Leader
The armed forces will "decisively take vengeance" on the murderers, the corps said as cited by IRNA news agency
US mercenaries fabricate tall tales to join Ukrainian foreign legion
Americans claim fictitious participation in Operation Red Dawn and inflate their years of service
British forces in Ukraine constitute legitimate target for Russian army — Russian envoy
Earlier, the UK Defense Ministry reported that a headquarters unit of the so-called multinational forces for Ukraine has begun work as part of preparations for sending troops to Ukrainian territory from the countries which have declared themselves part of the Coalition of the Willing, after the end of the conflict
Khamenei killed in his residence on February 28 — State TV
The national leader was performing "official duties," the state television says
Top Iranian diplomat says new supreme leader may be elected in couple of says
Iran’s state television reported the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Ukraine loses some 1,330 troops along engagement line over past day — Russia’s top brass
The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost up to 220 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North
Iraq declares three-day mourning over death of Iran's Supreme Leader — INA
The Islamic Republic's state television confirmed the death of Iran’s Supreme leader
About 200 Israeli Air Force fighter jets attack Iran in largest operation in history
The Israel Defense Forces said that the primary targets of the massive air raid were missile launchers and defensive systems in western and central Iran
Explosion takes place at British Akrotiri air base in Cyprus — In-Cyprus portal
Aircraft began taking off from the base's airfield, the portal said
US to continue operation against Iran until it achieves its objectives — Trump
The US leader emphasized that Washington "cannot allow" Iran to possess long-range missiles
