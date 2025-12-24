MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. In an effort to "decolonize" Russia as was done with the USSR, think tanks in Anglo-Saxon countries are tapping into their Cold War playbook and once again pushing the idea that Moscow is 'oppressing' other peoples, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an article for the journal "Rodina."

He recalled the goal of American and British "think tanks" during Soviet times: to counter the USSR, statistics were falsified to show, in particular, that "joint economic management within a single state cannot provide the population [of Ukraine] with a higher standard of living compared to potential 'independence,'" and therefore, it is "necessary to undermine the territorial integrity and internal political unity" of the Soviet Union.

"Similar directives are being pursued by Westerners today," Medvedev stated.

The politician recalled a briefing in the US Congress on the "decolonization of Russia" in June 2022, as well as the financial and media support provided by the Anglo-Saxons to the terrorist organization "Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum." This structure adopted a declaration in the summer of that year, "envisioning the division of the country into approximately 30 states."

Medvedev pointed out that the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe has called on Washington to support "separatist movements within Russia to organize the country's disintegration." Additionally, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution in 2024 openly declaring that "the decolonization of the Russian Federation is a necessary condition for establishing democracy."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the entire discourse on the 'decolonization of Russia' a manifestation of information warfare and noted that similar narratives have been used by the West for centuries. "They have achieved nothing," the Russian leader emphasized, while also stressing the need to take such Western attitudes into account.