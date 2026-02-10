Baku, Washington to cooperate on transit of critical minerals

BAKU, February 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and the United States have agreed to jointly ensure the transit of critical minerals through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the Middle Corridor) to global markets, according to the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the two countries signed in Baku by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President JD Vance.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America express their intention to cooperate in facilitating the transit of critical minerals via the Middle Corridor to global markets," said the document published by Azerbaijan’s news agency Azertac.

Under the agreement, the parties plan to attract both public and private resources to develop infrastructure and improve logistics efficiency, which they believe will contribute to economic growth and regional connectivity, according to the document.