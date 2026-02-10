Lavrov calls Trump acknowledging Russia’s NATO concerns ‘huge step’

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described it as a huge step by US President Donald Trump that he publicly acknowledged Russia’s interest in NATO’s non-expansion.

"We have said it repeatedly - US President Donald Trump has publicly recognized our interests in NATO’s non-expansion. This is a huge step. None of the other Western figures has voiced such a position, and he has reaffirmed it on multiple occasions," the minister said in an interview with NTV channel.

"As for the Ukrainian settlement itself, they are well aware of our position. The root causes will not disappear unless we take into account the task of eliminating them in any peace agreement. We are prepared for that," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on contacts with the United States on this issue.